He called himself “the last man standing,” a reference to the rock ‘n’ roll icons of which he was among the most notable. Jerry Lee Lewis died last week at age 87. He was the last in a line of rock greats whose records I played as a 16-year-old disc jockey at a small radio station in Rockville, Maryland.

Lewis, also known as “Killer,” was preceded in death by Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash. There is a classic picture of the four of them taken at Sun Studio in Memphis in December 1956. They were dubbed “The Million Dollar Quartet.”

(c) 2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.