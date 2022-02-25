On February 14th, we saw the law upheld during the library board meeting. The board voted 3-2 against this recent third attempt at censorship.
What we witnessed afterwards was comparable to that of a childish temper tantrum thrown by the two anti-democratic, pro-censorship board members. Mark Nichols and Kailey Luster lashed out and insisted this issue wasn't going away.
It's important to remember that this "issue" isn't going away because they won't let it. Instead of being mature enough to take "no" for an answer after being told for the third time, they again intend to disregard the results of a democratic vote and the law while thinking that their own subjective interpretation of morality is a valid excuse.
I write this as someone who has personally overheard Mark Nichols tell someone "Democracy is just mob rule. We can't go by that here."
Despite that, he certainly didn't hesitate to campaign on Facebook to garner support for his proposed censorship policy. He did this to urge people to flood the board with emails supporting his policy.
Mark Nichols only supports democracy when he likes the results. Otherwise, he believes it's an illegitimate process.
However, democracy isn't something you respect only when it's convenient. It's a function that's fundamental to society. It isn't something that's outweighed by a minority of vocal board members.
Furthermore? The law in this case has been as clear as the vote. Their refusal to recognize this proves they're unfit to responsibly serve on the board.
Rhett Cross
Paragould
