Let’s give credit where it’s due: Arkansas state lawmakers this year admirably only referred one proposed constitutional amendment to voters, and it’s a good one.

That would be a proposed amendment by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, that, if approved by voters, would allow lottery scholarships to be used for public and private vocational-technical schools and institutes.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.