It shouldn’t be up to local school boards to decide whether their school district should have a mask mandate to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.
That would be the coward’s way out.
After passing Act 1002 to strip the governor’s power to enact such measures during a public health emergency, a mask mandate for K-12 public schools should rest solely with our elected representatives in the Legislature.
After all, they were the ones who whined and bellyached and sued to have the buck stop with them instead of the governor, so now it’s time for them to suck it up and make the tough decision.
Should K-12 public schools in Arkansas have a mask mandate? You betcha. Will the Republican-dominated Legislature put our children’s health ahead of their misguided beliefs about the so-called “freedom” to infect others with the raging and even more infectious delta variant in Arkansas?
Don’t hold your breath.
Or maybe you should if you aren’t willing to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has done an admirable job of trying to keep Arkansans from contracting COVID-19, issued a new public health emergency. After reporting the second-highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, Hutchinson called for a special legislative session to ask lawmakers to amend their law – Act 1002 – that bans mask mandates.
Hutchinson’s mistake is asking lawmakers to let local school districts decide whether to re-implement a mask mandate. If it’s truly about letting those at the local level best determine whether masking policies are warranted, then all local governments should have that ability.
But that’s not what this is about. It’s about protecting those youngsters 12 and younger – who haven’t yet been approved for vaccination – from contracting the delta variant of COVID-19 – a strain that is infecting younger people at much higher rates with much worse outcomes.
For example, on Tuesday, Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported it was caring for 24 patients with COVID-19, the most ever. Seven were in intensive care, with four on ventilators. None of the 24 had been vaccinated.
Scary, huh?
On Thursday, the governor reported 2,843 new infections and 11 deaths statewide – in one day. Hutchinson said 96.3 percent of the newly-infected people had not been vaccinated, 95 percent hospitalized had not been vaccinated, and 97 percent of those who’ve died in recent days had not been vaccinated.
“That should be an encouragement; anybody who’s concerned about their health and their community, to get vaccinated,” Hutchinson said.
Ya, think?
In recent days of the delta variant’s rampage across Arkansas, tens of thousands of holdouts have finally decided to get vaccinated.
Imagine that.
Still, it would take months of the same kind of numbers for Arkansas to reach herd immunity. That’s how far our state is behind the science and ensuring that we don’t infect our children or those immunocompromised.
It’s the Legislature that should implement a statewide mask mandate for K-12 public schools. They wanted the power to decide, so let them decide.
Leaving it up to local school districts is like asking students to decide what should be on the lunch menu. They are going to do whatever is popular – even if it’s unhealthy.
With less than 40 percent of Arkansans being completely immunized, it’s not hard to imagine a whole lot of school district patrons who would be angry with their school board members if they implemented a mask mandate.
Why should local school board members, superintendents and principals have to put up with the wrath of uneducated patrons who believe in a false narrative?
It’s ironic that the Legislature was only able to grasp the power it previously had given the governor during emergencies once COVID-19 had waned. They thought it was over. Now that it’s back with a vengeance, let’s see exactly where they stand when it comes to the health and safety of our children.
If lawmakers are willing to pass their responsibility onto local school board members, they should simply give the power back to the governor, who put politics aside to better ensure fewer Arkansans fell victim to COVID-19.
If school district patrons want to watch Friday night football games, attend volleyball contests and see their cheerleaders perform this fall, it’s up to lawmakers to make the call.
They wanted it. Let them take the accolades or the fall.
