The release of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS Act Monday reflected what we mostly knew about Arkansas’ coming education policies and also what we mostly expected about how the politics will play out.

We knew in general what most of Senate Bill 294’s provisions would be. Those include the plan to raise minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 from the current $36,000, with performance bonuses of up to $10,000. All teachers would be guaranteed a $2,000 raise next year over this school year. The state-mandated salary schedule based on tenure and teacher education levels would be gone. While teachers would make more money next year, they also could be fired more easily with the repeal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

