Lawmakers passed the LEARNS Act overwhelmingly this past legislative session, but two decisions this past week have left it in somewhat of a legal limbo.

LEARNS is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform law that raised minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 and gave families access to state funds for private and homeschooling. It also allowed the State Board of Education to place the struggling Marvell-Elaine School District under the management of a nonprofit charter school operation.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.