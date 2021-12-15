In response to the continual misguided musings of this newspaper’s resident far left leaning economist, Dr. Gary Latanich, I offer some push back from another viewpoint.
Dr. Latanich came along well after I graduated from ASU with honors in economics. My professors such as Quast, Kaminarides and Crawford were very much grounded in teaching theory and application, not leftist propaganda.
In a recent op-ed, Latanich suggested we, the people of the United States, could learn a few things from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — for example, a oneness of thought toward the greater good of the country.
The United States was founded on rugged individualism, capitalism and the maximization of profit. It has been proven true that American people prosper when the government gets out of their way.
I guess Dr. Latanich can overlook a little genocide, infanticide, totalitarianism, social scoring and state-sponsored thought control. And yes, Virginia, the Germans built some great roads in the 1930s and early ’40s.
It seems the current administration agrees with Dr. Latanich. The Biden regime’s nominee to be the Comptroller of the Currency for the Treasury Department, Dr. Saule Omarova, is a Russian born and educated legal immigrant to the U.S. and a professor at Cornell Law School. She desires the end of private banks, where U.S. citizens would have to rely on a central government bank for all transactions.
Omarova also thinks it’s best for the central government to control all movements of capital for private investments in real estate and commerce. At least there were still a small group of Democrats who believed that was a bad idea.
Doug Gilmore
Jonesboro
