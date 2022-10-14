This November Arkansans will vote on Issue 4, the amendment to legalize marijuana. Supporters of Issue 4 say that legalizing marijuana will help alleviate the opioid epidemic in Arkansas. If that’s true, then why is the opioid epidemic worse than ever before in states where marijuana is legal?
Retail marijuana has been available in Colorado since 2013. But in June the U.S. Department of Justice announced authorities had seized more fentanyl in Colorado during the first five months of this year than in all of 2021. A report from the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area this year shows the amount of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, illicit marijuana, fentanyl, prescription drugs and other illicit drugs intercepted by law enforcement increased dramatically from 2018 to 2021 despite marijuana being legal in Oregon. If legalizing marijuana helps reduce opioid abuse, then why has illegal fentanyl flooded these states in recent years?
