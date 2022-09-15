A recent letter writer shared his struggles with addiction and seemed to advocate the legalization of all mind-altering drugs. I respect his candor and willingness to admit the long-term goal of many seeking to repeal the state ban on recreational marijuana use.

Advocates for “reform” of drug laws maintain that our prisons are filled with those arrested for mere possession of illegal substances. This is simply inaccurate. In Arkansas, the vast majority of users arrested are directed to drug court and receive a suspended sentence after completing the program. Many recovering addicts say a drug bust was the best thing that ever happened to them. Rather than an act of kindness, the elimination of drug penalties is like signing a death warrant for millions with addictions.