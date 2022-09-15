A recent letter writer shared his struggles with addiction and seemed to advocate the legalization of all mind-altering drugs. I respect his candor and willingness to admit the long-term goal of many seeking to repeal the state ban on recreational marijuana use.
Advocates for “reform” of drug laws maintain that our prisons are filled with those arrested for mere possession of illegal substances. This is simply inaccurate. In Arkansas, the vast majority of users arrested are directed to drug court and receive a suspended sentence after completing the program. Many recovering addicts say a drug bust was the best thing that ever happened to them. Rather than an act of kindness, the elimination of drug penalties is like signing a death warrant for millions with addictions.
Arkansas has outstanding recovery programs such as John 3:16 Ministries which help to transform many lives. The problem of drug abuse reflects a spiritual void that is so common as our society moves toward secularism and away from Judeo-Christian values.
Legalizing drugs is not the solution. Legal or not, users need money to purchase drugs and commit crimes to feed their addictions. With legalization, those inclined to operate a vehicle while intoxicated will be more apt to drive drunk and stoned.
As more states legalize marijuana, the National Institutes of Health report that the use of pot and hallucinogens among young adults is now at record levels. Legal substances such as alcohol and prescription opioids already cause great harm. Adding additional legal drugs to the mix will only make our streets more dangerous.
