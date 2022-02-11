It looks like Republicans once again decided to write letters to the editor after their little tea party this week. Their usual talking points are as stale as they are inaccurate. I am curious, however, whether or not local Republicans are offering official endorsement to a recent edict from the Republican National Committee. The RNC declared the violence of January 6 to be "legitimate political discourse."
As a former career-service employee in Florida's state government, I am curious how interfering with with official governmental procedure can be cast as legal by the RNC. I would also appreciate discovering why threats to assassinate a vice president are now legal according to Republicans. Why is carrying weapons on federal property now seen as legitimate political discourse by the party. Is trespassing into offices of elected officials now legal as long as the perpetrators support elected officials backed by the Republican Party? Are Republicans now allowed to desecrate the nation's capital by smearing human waste on its floor and walls?
Without finding childish and inane ways to blame Democrats, I am also interested in why an organization -- that touts itself as the party of law and order -- has issued a statement in which the attacks on police officers now count as "legitimate political discourse." In the words of Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, it appears that the party has gone [expletive deleted] crazy.
Gregory Hansen
Jonesboro
