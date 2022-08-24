Should Arkansas state legislators be able to call themselves into special session? Voters will decide in November.
Under current law, legislators can only be called into special session by the governor and only for a specific purpose, although they can expand the scope with a two-thirds vote.
Legislators want to change that through Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment they referred to voters for this year’s November ballot.
If it passes, the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore would be able to call a special session, or one could also occur if two-thirds of the members in both the House and Senate requested it. They first would have to consider what was included in the call, but then with a two-thirds vote they could remain in session 15 days and consider other bills.
“We wanted to keep special sessions special, so we wanted the standards to be the same as when the governor calls us into special session,” said Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, the amendment’s Senate sponsor.
Davis, who spoke with me while on a family mission trip in Honduras, said legislators decided they needed the ability to call themselves into session in the wake of the government’s COVID-19 protocols and mandates. She said a future governor might refuse to address an important issue. Arkansas would be joining 36 states where legislators can call themselves into special session.
State legislators have been asserting themselves the past couple of years, partly as a reaction to COVID and partly because this is what happens when a governor is nearing the end of a second term.
Don’t expect there to be a campaign in support of Issue 1, nor organized opposition to it. But there are legitimate concerns. Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Zook told me lawmakers already have sufficient opportunities to legislate during their regular and fiscal sessions. He said the amendment would further erode the powers of Arkansas’ relatively weak governor, whose veto can be overridden by a simple majority vote that renders it almost meaningless.
The Legislature is supposed to be a part-time body, but legislators meet a lot. In addition to special sessions, lawmakers gather for three or four months in regular session in odd-numbered years and in 30-day fiscal sessions in even-numbered years. They pass many laws during the rushed and hectic regular session. Between sessions, lawmakers have many committee meetings. In addition to their legislative base salary of $44,357, they’re paid extra for every day they meet at the Capitol – $59 per day if they live within 50 miles of it; $155 otherwise.
A pundit might assume voters won’t willingly subject themselves to more lawmaking, more politics and more taxpayer-funded days spent by legislators at the Capitol. But in November 2008, 69 percent of Arkansas voters approved the creation of the fiscal session.
We don’t have a full-time Legislature yet, but we have moved in that direction in recent decades. This would be another step. But Davis told me legislators would have incentives not to overuse this newfound power.
“When the governor calls us into a special session, we are ready to go home and go back to our regular jobs and our real work, our real lives,” she said. “So I don’t anticipate there being abuse of that, and we have all those other states to look at that have had this type of system in their laws for years and years, and I think that it’s worked fine.”
What do you think? Keep state legislators away from the Capitol lest they do more damage and play more politics, or let the people’s representatives call themselves into session if they feel they need to address legitimate concerns?
For now, it’s your call. The election is Nov. 8.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
