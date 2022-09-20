The plan to forgive some student loan debt will not cost taxpayers $2,000 each as indicated in a previous letter. The cost is actually about $160 each.
Compare this to the 8 trillion-dollar increase in the federal deficit shoved down the throats of hard working Arkansans by Cotton, Crawford and Boozman during the 4-year Trump administration. This debt increase cost each taxpayer about $5,333.33.
Republicans all over the place are complaining about government loan forgiveness. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-GA, criticized the plan as government overreach while at the same time accepting loan forgiveness of about $180,000 for money she borrowed from the government. Some Republican lawmakers got millions of debt forgiveness but complain about loan forgiveness for others.
Sarah Sanders said “the people of Arkansas want the government out of their life.” She also believes in “Government mandated forced motherhood” for children, teenagers, young women and older women who are raped and impregnated. She wants the government to violate these females right to privacy with “Government mandated forced motherhood.”
She wants women to “know your role” and “do what you’re told.” She wants women to submit to government control.
You won’t find the government standing between a man and his doctor. But for women, it’s a different story. In Arkansas, a group of mostly old white men are destroying the right to privacy for Arkansas women.
They are even considering banning FDA approved prescription medication prescribed to some women. But rest assured, these mostly old white men are not going to consider a ban on any meds they need.
If you are a woman and you value your right to privacy and just your basic rights as an American, a vote for any Republican is telling them you “know your role.” And if you are a man with a wife or girlfriend or sister or mother or grandmother, you should consider their rights when you cast your vote. Women deserve the same rights to privacy as men.
The people voted in Kansas to protect women’s rights. Voters in Michigan will get the same chance in November. Voters in Arkansas deserve the same opportunity. Let the people of Arkansas vote on the privacy rights of women.
