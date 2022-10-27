Most think of Fayetteville as the beacon of NW Arkansas and Jonesboro as being the beacon of NE Arkansas. Why? Jobs and education rank importantly in both cities. But most experts believe accessibility to a thriving culture also ranks highly. An important indicator of culture is the library. Let’s compare library facilities and other factors in Fayetteville and Jonesboro.
Voters in Fayetteville raised their millage from 1 to 3.7 in 2016 amounting to $54/yr. in property taxes per $100,000. It lowers to 2.5 mills when construction is paid off. They now have an 80,000 sq. foot library which includes a kids’ craft room, teen only areas with gaming, a 16-station teaching kitchen, an art/movement room, an 8,300-square-foot performance room, a center for innovation with simulators for job training and many other opportunities.
