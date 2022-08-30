Are we raising a generation of young people who will be unable to be effective communicators in the most basic sense of communication – speaking words to another human being?
In this age of SnapChats, kiosks and self checkouts, human interaction is becoming less of a necessity and more of a luxury (at least for those of us who still like that kind of thing).
I have two sons, one a sophomore in college and one a sophomore in high school, and it amazes me how extremely different they are from me in their communication preferences.
While I complain about how many numbers I have to push on a phone call in an attempt to reach an actual live person, they prefer to order ahead for a restaurant using an app or use a kiosk to select their preferences.
What they see as conveniences, I see as impersonal; and what I see as off-putting, they see as comfortable.
I remember complaining about having to check myself out at a store one day while my oldest was still in high school. He heard me bemoaning the absence of a cashier and said, “I love using the self check out, that way I don’t have to talk to anyone.”
My youngest, who is learning to drive, was in the driver’s seat on Saturday when we went through the bank drive through to cash a check he received. He was not pleased when he realized that meant he would have to talk to the bank teller, even though all it amounted to was “Yes ma’am” and “Thank you.”
I remembered a friend and fellow soccer mom talking about her son and how he never wanted to drive if they were going to go through a restaurant drive through because he didn’t want to have to make the food order.
It makes me stop and think, are the children of today being prepared for the adult situations of tomorrow – having to actually make a phone call or have a face-to-face conversation. And to take it a step further, is that becoming less and less common behavior for adults, as well.
The list goes on and on, texting versus calling, ordering online versus visiting a boutique, sharing a story on social media versus a front porch conversation.
Times change, I get it! Technology has made it possible to provide different options, and COVID created a time when many things had to be done virtually.
For many, the changes that were forced have become the new normal. I still cling to the belief, though, that basic communication skills are vital and human interaction is important.
Gretchen Hunt can be contacted at ghunt@jonesborosun.com.
