I am writing to address two Jonesboro Sun articles that provided inaccurate information in regards to my addressing the Craighead County Quorum Court at the final meeting of 2021. The first article was on December 15th and the other was on December 29th.
In both articles, it was reported that I addressed the Quorum Court to oppose the new Kronos Facial Recognition System. While I have serious concerns about the system after speaking with a number of county employees, that is not at all what I stood to oppose.
As part of the very broad ordinance that was passed that included the Kronos System, the Justices of the Peace also made a very significant and very drastic change to the way that Vacation Time and Personal Time is accrued for county employees. The Sun reporter did get it correct that I regard this as a slap in the face to county employees, and it’s not the first one for them to receive.
The Justices changed paid time off from being calculated based on 40 hours a week and 52 weeks to solely being calculated on time that a given employee works. In doing so, they have set up a system that penalizes employees if they actually use their rightfully, earned paid time off. The longer an employee has worked for the County, the more they are penalized with this new manner of calculation.
For example, employees who have worked for the county in excess of 16 years will lose an entire day off if they take off for a period of two weeks.
Does anyone think this tells county employees that we appreciate their loyal, long-term service to the citizens of Craighead County?
I hope that my prediction does come to pass that there will be backlash concerning this insulting change and the members of the Quorum Court will rethink their decision and reverse this bad policy.
While I do appreciate tensions are still high as a result of theft of public funds from former County Clerk Kade Holliday. The County Judge needs to bring back the annual, ad hoc Budget Committee he dissolved his first year to look at departmental spending in order to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars instead of seeing how much penny pinching can be done to employee benefits.
Andrew Stricklin
Jonesboro
Dan Sullivan has been instrumental on the attack at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, and now he is attacking Arkansas PBS. In Sullivan’s 1/6/22 opinion piece in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, he states that a “woke” producer is creating shows “directed at our children.” First, he wanted to censor LGBTQIA+ and their allies’ voices at CCJPL. Now, he is wanting to censor anything that is not aligned with his personal definition of conservative, traditional values at Arkansas PBS. He is attacking this producer because he thinks they are liberal. Arkansas PBS promotes the truth and free access to information. Much like the library, Arkansas PBS must not be censored and not cower to extremist demands.
In his December appearance on KLEK 102.5 FM’s Community Conversations, Sullivan took questions about CCJPL and Arkansas PBS. Contrary to his claim that PBS Newshour is biased, allsides.com rated PBS Newshour as both unbiased and highly credible. The claim of bias against PBS actually highlights the extremism of Sullivan and his base.
He went on to lament that the library will not give a parent access to a child’s library card. In addition to being in CCJPL’s policies, it is literally against the law for a librarian to do so according to Arkansas Code § 13-2-704. He also claims that his side does not want to ban any material from library despite many of his supporters filing reconsideration forms explicitly using the word “ban” (see Citizens Defending the Craighead Library post with actual photos of the reconsideration forms). He goes on to say “well you say we’re Nazis and burning books, well that’s not what this is at all” once again in direct opposition to the many public calls to ban or even burn books (CDCCL has screenshots of these as well).
It is only a matter of time before Sullivan and his extremist followers start to attack other folks different from them: different religious backgrounds, science, black, brown, and indigenous voices. In fact, they’ve already started. Mitch Doss, an extremist that left the November library board meeting shouting “Let’s Go Brandon,” the juvenile and nonsensical colloquialism that allows those that somehow claim to identify as both Christians and patriots some measure of deniability while cursing out a sitting President, an office they deemed beyond reproach just 351 days ago, submitted a reconsideration form for the book All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson. The decision on that form was to not move or remove that book from its current location. Doss appealed the decision. We can expect to hear more pro-censorship from Doss at CCJPL’s board meeting Monday night.
The point of my letter is this: censorship is a slippery slope. If you censor one voice or some information, that opens the gates to censor more. I applaud CCJPL, its staff, and director and assistant director. They have stood firm and not wavered to extremist demands. I also applaud the CCJPL board members as well: under immense pressure, you made the right decisions in November. They voted in favor of keeping the library a free, open repository of information for all, and against censorship. I urge Arkansas PBS not to cower to Sullivan’s unsubstantiated and politically motivated attacks.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
A New Year
I would like to share my thoughts and opinions on the New Year and our choices. The beginning of a New Year brings various resolutions for changes, better choices, and improvements in our lives. Some we are able to keep and others eventually fall by the wayside.
God does not force us to love or obey him. He gave us a free will to make our own choices, as we saw in Adam and Eve. Even if we don't make New Year resolutions, we all face choices daily from the following list: God or Satan, right or wrong, good or evil, truth or lies, love or hate, belief or unbelief, darkness or light, compassion or indifference, righteousness or corruption, faithful or unfaithful, moral or immoral, helpful or harmful, forgiving or unforgiving, honest or dishonest, hope or despair, blessings or cursings, reject or condone and accept, etc.
Before we know it these choices have become our lives, which are like a vapor that appears for a moment and then vanishes away. We live and die with the choices we make. Even death has two options, Heaven or Hell. Choose wisely every day in the New Year because we are not guaranteed a tomorrow.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
