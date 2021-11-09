Editor's note: The following letters were written by students at Riverside High School. "We can't thank our veterans enough for the freedoms we take for granted daily in this country," said teacher Michele Templeton Freeman.
Dear Veteran,
I would like to thank you today for all you have done. Many people in our country take their freedom for granted but I do not. I know that our freedom comes at a cost — namely, the many sacrifices our military makes. I appreciate all service members for keeping me safe and America free. There is no place like the United States of America. It is a privilege to live in America. According to the old adage, “we are free because of the brave.” I plan on joining the military when I graduate high school, and it will be an honor to serve our country and its people. Thank you for your service and all that you have done for our country.
Sincerely,
Joseph Loya
Dear Veteran,
First, I would like to thank you for your service to this country! Without your effort and sacrifice, our country would not have the freedoms many of us take for granted. Thanks to the work of our veterans, including yourself, we are free to do so much more than many other nations. We can get an education, surpass the expectations given to us at birth, and make our dreams realities. The American Dream is still alive and well because of the sacrifices you and other military service members have made. Your military service is appreciated. I hope that the future is kind to you because you deserve it!
With gratitude,
Bailey Dunlap
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for your bravery, sacrifice and dedication. Because of you, we are all able to live freely. I come from a family of war veterans and I see every day the toll it takes on them. You paid a price that not many people can afford. No amount of thank yous could even come close.
Sincerely,
Isabel Hinson
Dear Veterans,
There is nothing I could say or do that would express my gratitude towards you. You have fought for our country, for all of us. For that, we thank you. We thank you for keeping the ground upon which we live free and for sacrificing your lives to do it. We thank you for your bravery and chivalry. We thank you for pushing forward even when times got tough. Lastly, we thank you for all of your love and dedication to this country. I hope this letter finds you well.
With all of my respect,
Katie Nowlin
Dear Uncle Justin,
Thank you for serving our country. You, along with many other servicemen and women, have fought for my freedom and I can’t thank you enough. I know you have trained and worked so hard to the point where you had to leave your family, including me. Even though you're my uncle, I have always looked at you as my brother and I have also looked up to you for so many years and will continue to do so. This letter was just to say how much I appreciate you for what you have done.
Love,
Addy Kinkade
Dear Veteran,
Thank you for risking your life for our country. It shows that you will stand up for what you believe in. Without veterans like you we wouldn’t have the country we do. You aren’t afraid to risk your life for strangers. It just shows how much you love your country. There is a chance that you might leave your loved ones behind but you serve in the military for the future of America, even if you won’t be here to experience it. I just want to say thank you for putting your own life on hold for the life of others, including me and my family.
Sincerely,
Klaire Womack
Dear Uncle Elvis,
Thank you. I cannot put into words how thankful I am for you and your service. You are a blessing to my family and to this country. I am grateful every day that you were brave enough to make people feel safe in this country. Some people do not acknowledge your sacrifice, but I am truly grateful that you did what you did for America. You risked your life to make people feel safe and help America when it was greatly needed. I love this holiday because it makes me glad to live here, and it makes me proud that I can say someone I know fought for us. Family reunions wouldn’t be the same without you. Thank you again.
God bless you.
Love,
Brooklyn Hatch
