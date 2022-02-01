By choice not force
My letter to the editor on 1/8/22 entitled "A New Year" was about choices. One of which was the choice to love and obey God. Bob Long responded to that letter on 1/13/22 stating "our choices are love and obey Him or spend eternity in hell. Some choice." He basically stated that it was by force not choice. Dick Blackford's letter to the editor on 1/22/22 was an excellent response to Bob Long.
Now I would like to respond to Bob Long by using the following story as an example of the choice not force God has given us: My Father gave me life. He provided me with food, clothing, shelter. He flooded me with his love and met my every need. My Father was perfect but I wasn't. I disobeyed him, ignored his teachings, rejected his love, purposely chose to do just the opposite of anything he asked me to do. He tried to teach me to do good, but I followed evil because I believed Satan's lie that It was so much more fun. I finally realized looking back on my life that the choices I had made left me miserable, lonely and empty. There had always been something missing. The day of reckoning came for all the wrong I had done. I was facing the death penalty. I had no hope left. I was ashamed and sorry for the life I had been living and for rejecting my Father's teachings and his love.
My Father who had been so patient and still loved me so much with a love I couldn't comprehend said to me. I love you so much that I sent my son Jesus, who had no sin, to suffer and die on the cross so your sins can be forgiven and washed away by his blood. The penalty for your sins has been paid if you will accept it. Will you receive this gift by asking for forgiveness, turning away from sin and inviting Jesus into your heart putting your faith and trust in Him to save you?
Mr. Long, anyone can accept this gift by choice not force. God offers us eternity in heaven where he has prepared for us a Mansion. NO sickness, no sorrow, streets of gold, perfection. God gives us a choice of heaven or hell. Satan has no choices. He only offers Hell. God, please open our eyes to the suffering Jesus endured because of the love He had for us while we were still sinners and not perfect. By grace (undeserved gift) are you saved, through faith ( trusting and believing in Jesus). Not by any of our own works but by what Jesus has already done for us (If we accept it).
Force is force
Dick Blackford completely missed the point of my previous letter to the editor, but I am not at all surprised. I actually expected it. Having grown up in a fundamentalist christian cult I am quite familiar with the narrative.
As a child I learned that to call someone "God Fearing" was a high compliment. As an adult I learned another word for fear driven belief; superstition. Any religion is merely superstition to someone. Likewise, there will be someone who will consider any superstition to be revealed wisdom.
But it was not my purpose to quarrel with religion. I was merely pointing out that "do as I say or face the consequences" is virtually the definition of force. It doesn't matter who issues the ultimatum, force is force. Period!
Consider; If a mugger shoves a pistol into your face and says "give me your wallet or I'll shoot" he has technically given you a choice. But no one I know would say that you deserve to be shot for not complying with his demand. Also, if you do give up your wallet, no one would call it an act of love that he lets you live.
Maybe you believe that god, being the biggest kid on the block, is entitled to bully all the rest of us. If so, I might quarrel with your concept of entitlement, I might even concede his ability to do so, but I will not call it love!
Bob Long
Jonesboro
Editor's Note: These will be the last letters in response to Diane Parnell's original letter, which was published on Jan. 8.
