Terry Dancer says God told us to praise him with instruments. God told that to Israelites living under the Law of Moses.
There is no question that when God wanted instruments in worship under the old law, he knew exactly how to say it. If he wanted them in the new he still knew how to say it, but he left them totally out. There was a change in the law. No one lives under the Law of Moses today. (Heb 7:12; 10:9; Col 2:4-17; Rom 7:6). Christ nailed it to his cross.
If He intended to leave instrument out under the new law, how should He have done that other than the way He did? They’re completely absent. We don’t have hamburgers and coke on the Lord’s table (like a church in St. Louis). It’s not because the Bible says “thou shalt not.” It’s that they were never included. The Lord specified bread and fruit of the vine. When God specifies, we don’t have a right to generalize, and vice versa. I like cornbread and buttermilk but there is no authority for them on the Lord’s table. If I introduce those it then becomes my table, not the Lord’s. The fact that he didn’t include them is enough. If we need a “Thou shalt not” for everything he didn’t include, the Bible would be so big we couldn’t carry it.
Terry mentioned instruments in heaven. What happens in heaven is not authority for what we do on earth. Revelation also mentions horses in heaven (Rev 19:11,14). Jesus said there is no marriage in heaven (Matt 22:30). Will he introduce horses in worship and outlaw marriage on earth?
He asked, Did God get it wrong when he wrote Psalms 150 (several instruments)? He can find authority for war in chapter 149:6-9 and animal sacrifice in 66:15. Did God get that wrong? They were part of a law that has been done away. But it also takes away instruments.
In the new, God specified singing. This command involved speaking, teaching, admonishing, edifying, the fruit of our lips (Eph 5:19; Col 3:16; 1 Cor 14:26; Heb 13:15). All of these involve the use of words. An instrument does none of these but singing does all five.
We thank Mr. Dancer for trying to defend his belief.
Dick Blackford
Jonesboro
Valid argument
Terry Dancer gives a valid argument when he asserts that there is nothing in the Bible that prohibits playing instruments in worship.
The three passages commonly cited for prohibiting the playing of instruments are: Ephesians 5:19, Acts 16:25, 1 Corinthians 14:15. To argue that the Bible encourages followers to sing praises follows from readings of both testaments. Here’s the basic logical proposition: singing is appropriate worship.
The problem is when people read into these passages and then conclude: therefore accompanying singing with instruments is not appropriate worship and sinful. If we were to break this logical permutation into a logical assertion, then we would have the formula “All S is P” and then conclude “All non-S is, therefore, non-P.” This is the logical mistake of denying the antecedent and is also known as the fallacy of the inverse. If all dogs are animals, for example, we can’t conclude that all non-dogs are, therefore, not animals. Consider how we can’t logically use the preceding proposition to assert the following: a cat is not a dog, therefore it is not an animal.
I have nothing against a cappella singing, and I admire how members of the Church of Christ value this form of expression. To argue that using instruments in worship, however, is sinful, then apologists are making their arguments from a position of dogma rather than logical analysis. Rather than fretting over the appropriateness of using instruments, what worries me is that these arguments are used to judge believers’ spirituality.
Gregory Hansen
Jonesboro
Making melody
To Clint Hatcher and all who disagree with instruments played in the Body of Christ / the Church. The scripture verse in Ephesians 5:19 “speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and MAKING MELODY in your hearts to the Lord.”
The Greek word for MELODY is psallo (the New Covenant books were first written in Greek), psallo means to thrum a stringed instrument. So saying that scripture refers only in First Covenant books and in Heavean also, that instruments were played, you would be incorrect sirs because as you can see, if you’ll look it up in the Greek, that instruments were spoken of in Ephesians 5:19 also.
Connecting it to the verse prior, verse 18, it is being filled with the Spirit because it says, “but be filled with the Spirit, speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and MAKING MELODY in your heart to the Lord.” Thank you for your time to listen. Shavua Tov.
Laura Pugh
Jonesboro
