Should Arkansans have to officially register as Republicans in order to vote in the Republican Party primary? Thankfully, Republican Party State Committee members said no Saturday.

As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, committee members rejected a proposal seeking to require voters to do that. The move would require a change in state law.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.