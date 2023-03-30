I received my tax statement this week. My contribution to the five Craighead County Libraries for 2022 is $52.47. Works out to about $1 per week; 14 cents per day in total; 2.8 cents per day for each of the five libraries in Craighead County.
Thanks to the Taxed Enough Club, also known as the Book Banning and Censorship Committee, my contribution for 2023 will be cut in half. My contribution will be about 1.4 cents per day for each of the five libraries.
Some people are very pleased to save 50 cents a week (though most will save less) while others are concerned about the long term impact of cutting library funding in half.
I challenge anyone to cut your salary/income in half; supplant your lost income with your savings, and when your savings are gone, see where you land. Common sense tells anyone a 50% cut in income will eventually lead to a 50% cut in spending.
On the same day I got our tax statements, my wife and I ate a meal at Chili’s. We paid a hamburger tax of 60 cents for the meal. The hamburger tax people already have millions more than expected, with no end in sight of the 2% hamburger tax, and the Taxed Enough Club is missing in action when it comes to protesting against this tax.
America is a Republic, not a democracy. But sometimes things happen like a Republic and sometimes like a Democracy.
For example, the hamburger tax was shoved down the throats of Jonesboro citizens by a handful of politicians. The citizens got no vote. Politicians knew a vote would result in a no vote. This is like a republic. Soon, these same politicians will have to decide how to spend the millions in excess funds from the tax.
However, the vote to cut library funding by 50% was done through a democratic process. One where the people got to vote and where the majority rules.
Next election, the people will get to vote again on library funding. Only this time it will be to restore funding.
Sadly, though, we will never get to vote on the hamburger tax.
