I received my tax statement this week. My contribution to the five Craighead County Libraries for 2022 is $52.47. Works out to about $1 per week; 14 cents per day in total; 2.8 cents per day for each of the five libraries in Craighead County.

Thanks to the Taxed Enough Club, also known as the Book Banning and Censorship Committee, my contribution for 2023 will be cut in half. My contribution will be about 1.4 cents per day for each of the five libraries.