In recent weeks, our Bible-belt community has erupted with debate over the accusations of censorship of material in the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library children’s, tween’s and teen’s departments.
More than 30 books were placed on display with pride flag book marks and a poster defining 12 different gender/sexuality types in the youngest children’s area. A few of the books brought the most attention with phrases such as “P is for pansexuality,” “You can be a boy today and a girl tomorrow. It can change from day to day and year to year” and imagery of children playfully coming out of the closet together.
I am the first to agree there is no room for censorship in our free society. I’d love for someone to share that with Google, Facebook and Twitter as we have watched censorship of opposing ideas occur on a grand scale over the past 18 months. However, when it comes to children what many call censorship, I call good parenting.
As a mother of six, I’ve become very attune to the information, imagery and messages that my children are subjected to through television, movies, music, curriculum, advertising, etc. Walking alongside my children in this world has opened my eyes as to how the youngest of society are a preferred consumer target of the marketing industry. The role of a parent to determine the timing and teaching of sensitive subjects is unabashedly attacked from special-interest groups who treat my children as their product.
One would hope that publicly-funded libraries that are established to be safe places for children to roam and explore would refrain from such obtrusive propagation of sexual and romantic ideology to children. One would hope that tax dollars would be more wisely stewarded. One would hope that at a children’s public library all could agree to let children be children and let parents be parents.
However, a shallow dive into the American Library Association and Drag Queen Story Hour will quickly extinguish those hopes. The push to bring the topics of gender fluidity and sexual and romantic attraction to even preschool children in a public setting is well in motion.
You see, we all have our tipping point when it comes to what is appropriate for children. That isn’t censorship, it’s parenting! As parents, it is our duty to determine when and how our children learn about topics of sexuality, romantic attraction and gender dysmorphia and fluidity, as well as other sensitive topics such as death, violence, drug addiction and political opinion.
I could list hundreds of books on these topics not found in our children’s library because your librarians have determined them to be inappropriate for children. It’s not censorship, it’s respect! It is acknowledging that what is best for my child may not be best for yours, so I’m not going to force a conversation or ideology upon your children. By placing books on these topics in areas accessed more freely by adults we are respecting the rights of children.
As a Christian, I do not need our public library to affirm my faith. As a woman, I do not need our public library to affirm my gender. As a mother of a lot of kids, I do not need my public library to affirm my family values.
What all children deserve is a space to freely explore beautiful books without the assault of opinion that oversteps their rights to be taught sensitive topics by their parents.
I am determined to create such a space for the children of our community and am calling all concerned parents to join in this conversation about who and how children are exposed to sensitive topics in public areas.
