Free, free, free! Rosemary Heyl’s recent letter touted all the free services provided by the paid library staff, but, in reality, provided by you, the taxpayer. Some services mentioned were visits to public schools (which have their own libraries), magic shows, potion bottles, Alzheimers’ units, daycares, learning sessions at the library about police and firefighters, free craft kits, body and mind yoga meditation classes, and other activities. Are these the primary mission of the public library? Several of them are duplicative of services provided by other groups.
They have currently booked an author to speak with area teens whose book review by (GoodReads) states, “If you aren’t already ‘woke’, you will be after reading this book.” (Woke – preoccupied with racial and social justice issues) This event has been promoted by area schools and the books have been provided to teens attending.
The library and supporters are currently utilizing the scare tactic of closing the branch libraries. Really?! With $6 million in surplus, $3 million in guaranteed funding, even at the reduced rate, and most of these fully stocked branches having rent and utilities provided by the city in which they’re located, branches aren’t going to close. If the library would staff these branches with some of those 20 extra employees hired this year, and quit duplicating services all over the county, these branches would be nice local libraries.
Think of the cost of travel reimbursement, staff pay, gas and maintenance on the $316,000 bookmobile and $250,000 bus shelter just to harvest for falling “user” numbers. What is the real reason for this “outreach?” The former library director in an email requesting the definition of ‘user’ stated that anyone who makes a contact of any kind, even to complain by email, is counted as a “library user.” Perhaps this is the reason for all these inefficient activities.
Taxpayers concerned about 40-year high inflation and all the other exorbitant costs we’re being hit with currently should vote for the reduction of this excessive millage (taxation).
