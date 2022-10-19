Free, free, free! Rosemary Heyl’s recent letter touted all the free services provided by the paid library staff, but, in reality, provided by you, the taxpayer. Some services mentioned were visits to public schools (which have their own libraries), magic shows, potion bottles, Alzheimers’ units, daycares, learning sessions at the library about police and firefighters, free craft kits, body and mind yoga meditation classes, and other activities. Are these the primary mission of the public library? Several of them are duplicative of services provided by other groups.

They have currently booked an author to speak with area teens whose book review by (GoodReads) states, “If you aren’t already ‘woke’, you will be after reading this book.” (Woke – preoccupied with racial and social justice issues) This event has been promoted by area schools and the books have been provided to teens attending.