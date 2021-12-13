At the Craighead County Quorum Court I am represented by Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook. Mr. Cook has spent months coordinating with extremists to attack the library for their support and representation of LGBTQ+ communities.
The most recent of those attacks comes in the form of a lawsuit he filed because he feels that the library violated FOIA laws in response to the many detailed financial requests he has made in recent months.
Mr. Cook, when FOIA’d himself, claimed that he was harassing the library for all payroll summaries, general ledger, and detailed invoices for their payments to their Hispanic custodian as a private citizen. However, Mr. Cook serves as an elected member of a court that oversees appointees to the library board and the library’s budget. To claim that actions toward the library are not subject to public request when his elected position oversees the library to such a degree is unethical at best.
If you are unconvinced that wasting taxpayer money burying the library in frivolous FOIA requests is unbecoming of a public servant, I will leave you with Mr. Cook’s own words in response to a concerned constituent (punctuation his): “The library is for everyone not just the lgbq Some of us don’t think children should Be able to look at 2 men kissing without Parents knowledge You can’t buy cigarettes until you’re 21.”
Mr. Cook does not represent my interests, hurts public services and openly discriminates against groups of his own constituents. He should resign.
Ali Conn
Jonesboro
