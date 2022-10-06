(Edtior's Note: This letter was verified and approved for publication by a parent.)
I am Daniyal A. Khan, and I am 10 years old. I want to bring up an important thing.
(Edtior's Note: This letter was verified and approved for publication by a parent.)
I am Daniyal A. Khan, and I am 10 years old. I want to bring up an important thing.
Some people want to take away the library’s money, and they may have to shut down, but there is a vote to see if they have to lose money. If they lose money, that will hurt the economy of Jonesboro, because some people can’t get information except from the library. If they can’t get information that means less knowledge and that means less jobs and that means less taxes to the city and that means less people that come here, and this will keep on repeating.
I love books, and I love the librarians. They have a Lego day, and they have arts and crafts that are fun to do. And once they brought a magician, which was really cool. Also, they just made the children’s section bigger, and that gives kids more knowledge, and knowledge is one of the greatest powers you can have.
Some people don’t have access to books, especially kids. Kids need books to get knowledge. If you read fiction books you learn through imagination, and if you read nonfiction books you learn through facts. So you should have access to both and you will learn more.
Please vote NO to cutting the library's money.
Daniyal A. Khan
Jonesboro
