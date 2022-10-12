I would like to put in a good word for the local library. It is the last place where funding should be cut. The local library serves the community in many ways and serves all ages.
I certainly don’t agree with making pornographic material accessible to children if that occurred, but we obviously have people keeping an eye on that. What about all the services for the outlying communities? What about people who can’t afford computers and internet or paying $20 for a book?
