Editor's note: The following letter was written to the members of the Board of Trustees of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library and is reprinted here at the authors' request.
The robust exchange of ideas and opinions is fundamental to a healthy democracy. Providing free, unfettered access to those ideas and opinions is an essential characteristic of public libraries in the United States. Libraries celebrate and preserve our democracy and our civil society by making available the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas, so that all individuals, young and old, have the opportunity to learn about and engage with a broad range of diverse topics and ideas.
Because public libraries are welcoming and inclusive institutions that serve everyone in the community, libraries have a particular responsibility to avoid bias and ensure that their materials and programs represent diverse views and encompass all topics of interest. There should be no limiting qualifiers on resources or programming based on perceived controversy.
For this reason, we write to express our deep concern about two policy proposals that appear to limit the community's access to materials and programming based on objections to those materials raised by individuals in your community. Both propose requirements that mandate three months' notice and board review of any program or reading material, based on perceived "sensitivity" because the materials or programming address LGBTQIA topics or themes.
We encourage you to reject these policy proposals in favor of retaining your current collection development policy. As written, both proposed policies require board members to directly manage the operations of the library. Best practices recommended by the Arkansas State Library state that library trustees should delegate the actual management of the library to the library director by adopting policies that provide the library's staff with the flexibility and means to acquire materials and create programs that represent a full range of viewpoints and serve the interests and information needs of all members of Jonesboro's community. The director and the library staff can best accomplish this task if policies adopted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library serve as broad guidelines that empower the library staff to independently exercise their professional judgment and skills when acquiring materials or creating programming for the library.
In addition, by designating a broad range of LGBTQIA and reproductive health materials and programming as "sensitive," the board would stigmatize the interests and concerns of many of the families and individuals who utilize those resources, based solely on other library users' preferences and values. Those who object to certain materials as "sensitive," should not be given the power to deny access to materials and programming that serves the information needs of other members of your community.
We believe that parents know their children best. We fully support the right of every parent to guide their children's reading, and always encourage parents and children to talk together about the materials that they are reading. We do not believe, however, that a parent's right to guide their child's reading includes a right to restrict what other children read or limit the materials and programs available to other families in the community.
Librarians and library staff take their responsibilities to their communities seriously. They are dedicated to developing collections and resources for young persons that allow a child to see themselves and their families reflected in the library's materials and provide a means to understand themselves and the world around them.
An additional concern is the library's responsibility to uphold the First Amendment’s promise of freedom of speech, freedom of belief, and the freedom to read. Library policies and procedures that effectively deny families, children and youth equal and equitable access to library resources intended for their use can raise significant First Amendment concerns.
This is not an abstract statement of principle. In Sund v. City of Wichita Falls, Texas, 121 F. Supp. 2d 530 (N.D. Texas, 2000), a federal district court held that a city council’s decision to place two LGBTQ-themed children’s books, Heather Has Two Mommies and Daddy’s Roommate, on a restricted shelf in the adult area of the city’s library violated both adults’ and minors’ First Amendment right to receive information in the library. It further ruled that removing books from the children's area of the library to the adult section because of a citizen group’s disapproval of the ideas and themes contained in the books was both content and viewpoint discrimination that violated all library users’ First Amendment rights.
In your current collection development policy, you express your appreciation for each patron of the library and affirm your patrons' freedom and responsibility to choose materials and programs according to their own needs and values:
The library provides materials to support each patron’s individual pursuits and does not place a value on one customer’s needs or preferences over another’s. The library upholds the right of the individual to access information, even though the content may be controversial, unorthodox, or unacceptable to others.
We encourage you to reject the two policy proposals and retain your current collection development policy without amendment, which ensures that your director and staff have the flexibility and means to obtain materials and create programs that represent a full range of viewpoints and serve the interests and information needs of all members of Jonesboro's community, without regard to complaints, public pressure, or fear of criticism.
We want to extend our full support to Mr. Eckert and his staff, who have worked to provide a diverse range of materials and programming to meet the information needs of everyone in your community without shying away from potentially controversial topics or views. By empowering your director and staff to acquire, plan, and provide diverse materials and programs, you send a powerful message: in the United States, everyone has a place at the library.
Melanie Huggins, president,
Public Library Association
Charity Tyler, president,
United for Libraries
Philip Shackelford, president,
Arkansas Library Association
Adam Webb, president,
Advocates for All Arkansas Libraries
