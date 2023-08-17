You can look at the accident in Little Rock on Monday as one person’s fault, and he’ll have to live with the consequences of his actions. Or you can look at it as the inevitable result of widespread societal attitudes and habits. Either way, you would be right.
On the first day of classes at Joe T. Robinson Elementary School, security officer Victor Montgomery was killed by a motorist while directing traffic. A Pulaski County Special School District news release said “Paw Paw” had worked for the district seven years.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the 55-year-old driver who hit him stopped immediately after the accident, cooperated with authorities, and was not impaired. The school district’s press release strongly implied what happened.
“There is absolutely no reason for any motorist to drive above the speed limit in this area any time of day, much less during school drop off and pick up time,” it said. “This could have been avoided if motorists were more attentive and aware of their surroundings while driving in school zones.”
Montgomery’s death came the day after former Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins was killed at age 28 in Florida when an SUV turned into his motorcycle’s path.
Both deaths are part of a trend that’s not getting enough attention. In 2021, 42,939 Americans died in accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute. The year before, it was 39,007, and the year before that, it was 36,355. To employ an overused analogy, the numbers increased the equivalent of a Sept. 11 both years.
We’re moving in the wrong direction after years of moving in the right one. Traffic fatalities fell from 51,093 in 1979 to 32,479 in 2011.
It’s not that we don’t have laws enforcing traffic safety. The driver who killed Montgomery faces possible prosecution. Relatedly, it’s illegal to pass a school bus when its stop sign is deployed and its lights are flashing. In Arkansas, “Isaac’s Law” imposes fines up to $2,500 and jail time up to 90 days for violators. It was named after nine-year-old Isaac Brian, who was killed at a Bryant bus stop in 2004.
Meanwhile, on Aug. 1, a new law went into effect allowing the use of cameras to enforce speed limit laws in interstate work zones. The cameras can capture images a down-the-road officer can use to issue a citation. Two Benton Republicans, Sen. Kim Hammer and Rep. Lanny Fite, sponsored the law.
An Arkansas Department of Transportation press release noted that tickets will be issued only by officers located near the scene. Drivers won’t receive one in the mail. Law enforcement agencies won’t retain the data unless they use it for a citation or warning. Signs will tell drivers they are entering a camera-enforced zone.
Laws are important, but habits and attitudes are more so. Each accident is the result of individual choices. At the same time, when more and more of us habitually make bad choices, it increases the odds that an accident will occur somewhere. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 3,522 people died in 2021 due to distracted driving, but that number is surely low. If all drivers focused on what they were doing at all times, there would be far fewer accidents and deaths.
That being the case, it would be hypocritical for many of us, including me, to harshly judge the driver who killed Montgomery when we are so often distracted ourselves. Those distractions do not have to capture our attention for long. A vehicle going 55 miles per hour can travel the length of a football field in the five seconds it takes to check a text. Or fiddle with the radio. Or unwrap a hamburger.
This is bigger than what’s happening behind the wheel. Our phones and other digital devices are not only distracting us while we drive, but they are turning us into distracted people. If we can’t go five minutes without checking our screens throughout the day, we’re not going to be able to stare at the highway for very long, either.
Most of the time, we get away with our inattentiveness. Not always. Sometimes people die as a consequence of our actions. And sometimes, we must live with the consequences. Five seconds before the accidents, Montgomery and Collins did not expect to die. Likewise, the drivers did not expect to kill them.
A lot can change in five seconds.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
