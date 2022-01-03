In some places, a teenager can strap an assault rifle to their body, stuff 500 rounds in their ammo pouches, and walk down main street America without breaking any law.
They can shoot and kill two people who were armed only with their fingers and toes and if the killer utters the words “I felt threatened”, the killer is guilty of nothing.
A 17-year-old can violently assault and rape two 14 year old girls and two 15 year old girls; plead guilty to the rapes; and get probation. The judge believed prison was “inappropriate” for the violence committed by the rapist against four teenage girls.
Dope heads, and felons can buy a handgun at places in the U.S. without any background check. In some places they can then carry the handgun concealed without a concealed handgun permit. These dope heads and felons need no training in how to properly use the firearm. They just need the will to have a Saturday night special and $25.
The Texas legislature thumbed their nose at the Supreme Court and passed a law in direct violation of multiple Supreme Court decisions. Thus far, the current Supreme Court has taken no action to stop the violation.
Since Texas is writing laws contrary to Supreme Court decisions, other states are considering passing laws doing away with Marbury V. Madison; Gibbons V. Ogden; Brown V. Board of Education; Gideon V. Wainwright; and Miranda V. Arizona. Some states may now even look at laws dealing with amendments on voting, for example the 19th.
The result of the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6: one civilian shot dead; one police officer dead; 140 police officers hospitalized after being assaulted with Tasers, fire extinguishers, steel pipes, bear spray, clubs, and flagpoles bearing the American flag.
More than 700 of the participants have been arrested so far. One recently was sentenced to five years in prison for repeatedly assaulting a police officer with a fire extinguisher. Twenty-five of the rioters have been sentenced to prison. Hundreds more will follow.
Millions of Americans have yet to watch the videos of the events of Jan 6. They want others to tell them what to believe. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman and Rep. Rick Crawford have good reason to vote against an investigation of the Jan. 6 riot. They all watched the videos of what happened; they know who is to blame for the riot, and they don’t want the truth revealed. These three need to resign and let someone who cares about the truth do the job.
Yes, life in these United States is so very interesting.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
