Many pro choice activists say you should not get married or have children till the situation is "perfect."
If God did not want anyone to be here on this earth and alive at any given time they would not exist, and no one alive would be on this planet if we were born to parents that were "ready to have children" as many young people think today.
Most people would not be here, life is a gift from God, even if your parents were not "ready" to have you or not rich and perfect. Really no one is perfect, not everyone is rich and no one is ready to have a baby even if you think you are ready.
God prepares us and makes us ready to be parents in His perfect time and way, not ours. One last thing I would like to mention, this is the real world not la la land, and if everyone waited to have sex and get married, and wait till they were ready to have a baby and be a parent, the majority of people would never have sex or get married and the population of the world would be less than the entire population of the state of Vermont.
To change the world for the better we must see life as a gift of God, not a mistake, no matter what the situation was when we were conceived. Life is a gift of God to be treasured above all else.
Tania Stephens
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.