A few months ago, I started doing the DoorDash delivery service. For those of you who are unaware what this is, that is where you order food from a restaurant via your cellphone, and it is delivered to your home.
Since I’ve started doing this, the one thing I’ve noticed most is that houses are so hard to find because almost no one has their house numbers visible. Every house is different! One house may have numbers by the front door, the next may be on top of the garage, the next may have none, while the next may be on the mailbox.
I’m not writing this letter to all of you, to help get food to you easier; I’m writing this letter to you for emergency purposes. If you’ve “fallen and can’t get up,” you can’t go outside to wave down an ambulance to show them where you live (especially if it’s midnight). Emergency personally, and delivery drivers, need to be able to find your home easily.
That’s why placing numbers in a visible area is important. If you place them underneath your porch by the door, it’s dark and we can’t see them. Placing them on top of your garage, where it’s dark makes it hard to see as well.
Placing house numbers on the mailbox makes it best for everyone and can help you in a life-or-death situation.
So, if you’re reading this then please go outside and check your home to make sure you can easily see the numbers.
Jason Rufkahr
Jonesboro
