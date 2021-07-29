Last Friday, The Sun published a front page article by Andrew DeMillo from the Associated Press entitled “Dems urge lifting of mask mandate ban.” Several Democratic state legislators are now calling for the governor and Republicans who control the Legislature to lift the state’s ban on school and government entities requiring people to wear masks either through a special session or by reconvening themselves to reconsider the appeal.
On Tuesday, Garrett Barnes wrote an insightful article that was also published in The Sun entitled ACT 1002 encroaches on local governing bodies, which points out the problems with the current legislation. On Wednesday, July 28, The Sun reported in in the headline article written by Keith Inman that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchison planned to meet with Republican leaders in the Arkansas House and Senate to discuss calls to lift the new law banning state and local mask mandates.
In April of 2021 when Senate Bill 590 – To End Mandatory Face Covering Requirements in the State of Arkansas; and to Declare an Emergency was passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor, the available scientific knowledge and expert opinion at the time was that Arkansas was clearly “not out of the woods yet” in terms of the spread of COVID-19 infections.
When one is fighting a worldwide pandemic resulting from a highly contagious virus with high rates of hospitalizations, potential for long-term personal health problems, and yes death, one needs all useful weapons in the arsenal. Partisan politics must be kept out of the picture. Unfortunately, the passage of this legislation appears to be fueled by political ideology rather than scientific empirically-based public health practices.
The bill was sponsored by a Republican senator and a Republican representative with 19 Republican senators voting in support of the bill including three from Northeast Arkansas. A mix of nine Republican and Democratic senators voted no. In the House of Representatives 69 Republican representatives voted to support the bill including 10 from Northeast Arkansas. Twenty members of the House voted no with all being Democrats except one.
This bill, which was signed into law as Act 1002, now ties the hands of any local governing body or board, the governor, or state agency, unless they are exempted by the law, from requiring mask usage if necessary to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus including variants. The law, which will impact most schools, is a barrier to protecting the health of our children/students, professional educators, school administrators and staffs and others.
Act 1002 comes in effect at a critical time when most Arkansans remain unvaccinated, when those under 12 years of age cannot yet receive the vaccine, and when the highly contagious and potentially deadly COVID-19 delta variant is surging like wildfire in our state resulting in increased hospitalizations and patients in ICU on ventilators.
The law also comes at a time when untold numbers of children/students, professional educators and school staffs at all levels across Arkansas are hoping to soon return to effective in-person learning in just a few weeks after a year or more of less than ideal circumstances.
The effectiveness of mask wearing as one of the key weapons for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants is well known. Now is the time – without delay – for our state legislators and governor to work to reverse this problematic law that will likely result in negative consequences for our children, youth and adults.
