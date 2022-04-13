In 1965 I was stationed at the NAS Millington Avionics school and was in the Navy Band. We traveled to your town for a 4H Fair and parade. After the parade was over some town folks invited a few of us to their home for lunch. They made us feel as though we were at a family reunion.
As it got late in the day someone gave us a ride back to the fairgrounds for us to catch the Navy bus. We missed it! With all of our worldly knowledge I said "Let's get a Greyhound bus." That did not work out and it was getting darker. So we started to hitchhike to Memphis in our dress whites.
About an hour into our mission we got picked up by a pair of brothers in a brand new red and white Caddy convertible. They must have been 60 years old and started telling us stories of their USMC history in Korea. We all ended up in a bar at 3 a.m., and I felt really bad when we left there. They drove us to the Memphis Bus station, and we got the bus to Millington with an arrival just in time to get to class in the whites we had worn since leaving for the parade trip.
Within the next year I found myself on the USS Coral Sea off the coast of Vietnam in an A-4 Attack Squadron and later putting arms and legs of boys in body bags on the Carrier Forrestal.
At night I would sleep on the wing of my A4, looking at the stars. I recalled thinking how simple things might be in Jonesboro and my hometown of Westminster, Maryland, at that time of night.
I am 76 now and often think how nice it would be to meet those folks that treated us so kindly on that day of the parade. Surely the parents are no longer with us, but I recall lots of young children and older teenagers being around that day. I am sure you guys will do the same thing your Mom and Dad did this Memorial Day for other Vets.
Gary Shipley
Maryland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.