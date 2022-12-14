Today I mark another year of life on this earth.
The 47 years of life experience have taught me a lot about myself and about other people. The most important lesson being that even when you think you know, you probably don’t.
This life has given me the chance to be a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, an aunt and so much more. Sometimes I feel like I handle those roles fairly well and other times I know I come up short, but I’m blessed to have a family that loves me, shortcomings and all.
Like most, some things about my life have been easy, while some things have been hard. I look back now and realize that some things that could have been hard were made easy by others, and some things that could have been easy were made hard (usually by me).
The truth I hold dear is that despite any bumps in the road, when I look back on my life I feel blessed more than anything else.
One of my favorite quotes of all time is “Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a way of traveling.” I strive to live by that and find joy in something every day.
As I mark my birthday, it has me thinking about other milestones I am approaching including the fact that next year will be 25 years since I began my career in newspaper journalism.
I graduated from Arkansas State University in 1998 with a degree in community journalism and launched a 20+ year career serving the community of Walnut Ridge at The Times Dispatch the next Monday.
I will always cherish the memories I made and the people I worked alongside in Lawrence County, both at the newspaper and in the community.
Another milestone that is quickly approaching is a year since having taken the post of regional editor for Paxton Media, including serving as editor of The Sun.
In some ways it seems like I have been in this role for a long time, and in others it seems like the year has flown by.
My good friend Lance Turner marked his one-year anniversary as editor of Arkansas Business in August. He noted in an opinion piece that he thought he would have it all figured out after a year in the role, but he realized that was not the case.
I too realize there is still much to learn.
Some days I feel like I’m still getting my feet wet, and some days I feel like I’m drowning, but at the end of the day I’m proud of where I am and to have the opportunity to serve so many through our Northeast Arkansas Newspapers.
So as the earth keeps traveling around the sun, and we keep working to provide news to our readers and I keep getting older, I will continue to do what we are meant to do in this life – live and learn.
