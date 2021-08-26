Northeast Arkansas recorded significant population growth, recently-released U.S. Census data shows.
This good news understates other positive economic developments in greater Jonesboro. Metrics include jobs creation and contributions by local industries to age change in real GDP.
First, population growth: Census records show only 26 of Arkansas’ 75 counties gained people from 2010. Craighead and Greene counties were part of this select group. Craighead County’s population grew 16.4 percent and has 112,245 residents. Greene County gained 8.3 percent and has 45,597 residents, records show.
Both ranked among Arkansas’ 10 fastest-growing counties in the period.
They also added population at rates greater than Pulaski County, home to Little Rock, Arkansas’ most populous city. Jonesboro is Arkansas’ fifth most populous city.
Population growth tended to be strongest in Arkansas’ metropolitan areas, while rural parts of the state recorded losses.
Why is population growth important? A growing population can lead to higher levels of economic expansion. Individuals and families tend to move to areas where there is more economic opportunity.
By contrast, a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis publication notes “slowing population growth directly leads to slower economic growth because the potential labor force grows more slowly in the future. This, in turn,” could mean “there will be less need for new business equipment, housing and other capital goods to accommodate a slow-growing population and workforce.”
Second, there’s also good news about employment growth in the greater Jonesboro area.
Craighead County’s jobs creation rate was 27 percent in the record U.S. expansion that began in June 2009 and ended in February 2020, preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics records show. That equates to 11,115 new jobs.
The local job creation rate was more than double Arkansas’ 11.3 percent rate in the period, records show.
It was also greater than the U.S. average (16.4 percent) in the period.
Greene County employment growth was 9.8 percent. By comparison, the Shelby County, Tenn., jobs market, which includes Memphis, expanded only 5.3 percent.
Finally, Craighead County industry sectors ranked among the state’s top 10 counties in a GDP metric.
Real GDP is adjusted for inflation, and captures the annual value of all goods and services produced by an economy. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis compiles data at the national, state, metro and county levels.
Craighead County’s professional and business services sector ranked fifth among Arkansas counties in 2019 in its contribution to change in real GDP.
This sector includes professional, scientific and technical services, which also ranked fifth in the state
Craighead County ranked ninth in agriculture, eighth in retail trade, and seventh in arts, entertainment and recreation. It ranked fifth in health care and social assistance, and third in educational services and health care.
In sum, Craighead County’s above-average population and jobs growth, coupled with strong industry sectors makes it one of Arkansas’ brightest local economies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.