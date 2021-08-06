It’s close. COVID is mutating its way to becoming immune to the COVID vaccine. Any vaccine.
Vaccinated people are winning the race today, barely, but an uncontrollable COVID variant is breathing down their necks.
From the brain freezing din of scientific arguments to get the vaccine, which my wife and I did in April, came the words of one scientist that burned their way into my memory.
“We’re just three variants away from having no immunity from the COVID contagion.”
Just three variants. Vaccine or no vaccine.
The unvaccinated are to blame. COVID thrives on the most vulnerable among us, the unvaccinated.
More than 90% of infected victims today are the most uncaring, mean-spirited among us, the unvaccinated.
New variants evolve from continued spreading, continued adapting, continued hosting from the most belligerent indifferent among us, the unvaccinated.
It’s hard enough to fight and ultimately win a war against an invisible, death-determined enemy, but it’s a losing battle when all the good you’ve done and all the sacrifices you’ve suffered are being destroyed by friendly fire.
So here we are. Just standing here doing nothing. Fiddling.
Harry Herget
Little Rock
