Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Freezing rain in the morning...mixing with rain later. Significant icing possible. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.