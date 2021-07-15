Good News! Code Enforcement will begin sweeping the town looking for trash and unsightly items littering lawns and streets. That's a good thing because many of our subdivisions are looking like slums. Vehicles are parked on both sides of the street allowing for a single lane of traffic; camper trailers and other trailers are parked in driveways and front yards; boats and trailers are parked in driveways; playground toys and equipment are permanently fixed in driveways and front yards; yards are mowed with the grass thrown out into the street; shade tree mechanics are working on vehicles and equipment in their front yards or in the street; dogs bark incessantly day and night and run loose. I could list other code violations, but I think you get the picture. The sad fact of the matter is that if you call Code Enforcement, nothing happens. It's much like the Chief of Police talking about fire works in the city limits. Who cares? Nobody wants to do anything about it. It's illegal, but so what? I for one will be happy to see what, if anything, these clean sweeps will do for our neighborhoods. I'm not expecting much, if anything. Perhaps the mayor should drive around and get a good look for himself. I'm guessing that his neighborhood does not look trashy.
Jim Walker
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.