John Gray Lucas was born in the chaos of the Civil War and became a voice for civil rights in Arkansas. He was born in East Texas in 1864. His mother had been a slave who became a refugee as she sought to escape the increasing shortages and lawlessness of the dying Confederacy. In his lifetime, Lucas rose from slavery to becoming an outspoken legislator and federal prosecutor.

He grew up in Pine Bluff. Despite the many hardships Arkansas faced during Reconstruction, African-Americans now had new opportunities. Lucas attended local schools where he was a gifted pupil. He would later attend Branch Normal College (University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) before gaining admission to Boston University law school in 1884. He would graduate with honors in 1887 and returned to Arkansas to set up his law practice. He passed the state bar exam with a perfect score.

