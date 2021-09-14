U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland spoke Thursday at the justice department basically stating that women have the right to exercise their "constitutional rights" to abortion. You can kill your unborn child through abortion but you don't have a "constitutional right" to choose whether to inject your body with a vaccine that can and has harmed some people?
This administration is set on slowly mandating masks and vaccines on everybody. The "law and facts" they always want to bring up consists of whatever their opinions are and apparently only affect certain groups of their choosing. Most of them don't follow their own guidelines that they force upon other people.
Criminals walking out of the stores with armloads of clothing and other items have more constitutional rights than law-abiding citizens. This administration is a joke and a laughing stock throughout the world. They have done nothing but destroy and cause harm and cannot love America with the decisions they have been making. Open borders, negotiating with terrorists, leaving Americans behind, letting politics seep into our military, taking away American jobs and people's freedoms, pushing agendas on our schools and places of employment, limiting our freedoms but they can travel, party and do whatever they want in large gatherings and no mask.
They want to be dictators and turn America into a socialists country slowly chipping away our freedoms one at a time. If their mouth is open they are lying focusing mostly on COVID so you won't notice all the harm they are doing.
If you do not naturally have common sense you can never gain it. We have ignorant people running this country and ignorant people supporting them. When you lose your freedoms don't complain if you didn't stand up for your freedoms. Make your bed, you lie in it.
America's morals, principles, freedoms, greatness and power is quickly fading. We are witnessing the beginning of the destruction of America and with the natural disasters on top of that it appears that God may be angry with us for turning away from him by making right wrong and wrong right.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
