Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may contain very heavy rain, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.