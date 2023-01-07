When the Arkansas Legislature convenes for its regular session next week, some of its most recognizable – and colorful – senators of the past few years will be gone.

Among the 13 who are leaving is Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, whose legacy includes the state’s ban on abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger. More than any other senator, Rapert was responsible for the state’s pro-life laws, and none were more consequential than that one. He also sponsored the law creating the Ten Commandments monument on the State Capitol grounds.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.