If you have not read Mark Twain’s short essay, it would behoove you to do so; that is, if you are or want to be an intelligent, thinking human being. It was true in 1901 and is still today that people, in general, tend to form their opinions from those around them, those who influence them (for good or bad), and those whose opinions they respect (whether they deserve that respect or not). However, today’s world is much different in two ways.
First, the population is better educated. On the whole, public education is exceptional in the United States, in spite of the shortcomings of some of the schools, teachers and administrators. Today, more than ever, schools must spend as much time teaching “thinking skills” as they do core subjects. The latter are of little use without the ability to think, to tear apart an argument or statement and find the truth, the facts (those things for which there is no alternative view).
Second, what is much different from Twain’s era is the advent of and broad expansion of media, from newspapers to radio to television to the internet. People are inundated daily, hourly, almost every minute by facts, opinions and propaganda from television, radio, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Is it any wonder that people get confused and suspicious. Thinking skills and education are more important than ever. Today, the person that you trust one day may be proven wrong the next, sometimes even minutes later. You need more than one source to find the “needle of truth in this haystack of information?”
Today our lives, our jobs, our safety and our freedom depend, more than ever, on basing our opinions/beliefs on truth, not just something that we heard that might sound good at the moment. We must dig deeper and decide what is right or wrong, what is important or not, based on facts, not just what someone else says. Regardless of your political or religious bent, truth is truth; facts are facts.
Robert Butler
Marmaduke
