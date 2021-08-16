The action of the Arkansas Legislature to enact a ban on mask requirements, and then to refuse to overturn that ban, is indefensible.
Fortunately, a circuit judge ruled the ban to be illegal. And now our Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is filing a lawsuit to overturn that judge’s ruling.
How can the state Legislature or the attorney general, in good conscience, take action that clearly puts school children at greater risk to their health? Yet, that is exactly what they have chosen to do with a law that forbids public schools to require that masks be worn in classrooms.
This cannot be justified by saying that we should not limit personal freedom. We have many laws that limit our personal freedom when certain actions might harm others. As a child, I was taught that my freedom ends where the next person’s nose begins. If not wearing masks in a school classroom makes it more likely to spread COVID-19, then schools must be allowed to require it.
I can understand laws designed to promote the health of school children. I cannot, however, imagine why a Legislature would enact laws to prevent our trying to protect them. We already require students to be vaccinated against many diseases, including mumps, measles, rubella, hepatitis and polio before they attend public school. Why? To prevent the spread of these diseases.
You have surely noticed that most school districts immediately put in mask mandates as soon as the ban was ruled illegal. That illustrates how dangerous schools deemed it to be to have students, some unmasked, in classrooms. If parents, for some reason, do not want their child to wear a mask, that’s fine. Just don’t send them into a classroom full of defenseless children.
Clearly, the actions of our Legislature and Attorney General Rutledge are politically motivated, with no thought of the well-being of the children.
Stephen Replogle
Jonesboro
