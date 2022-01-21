First and foremost, I want to thank the Jonesboro and Nettleton school boards for doing the right thing and re-implementing a mask mandate. Given the spread of COVID-19 and its omicron variant, it is vital that we utilize all the defenses we have at our disposal. Masks work to prevent the spread, especially high-quality masks like an N95 or a surgical mask that has been knotted and tucked, but we shouldn’t forget that proper ventilation helps too (I can attest to that, having just spent $100 out of pocket to build my own Corsi-Rosenthal cube for my classroom to help clean the air). In addition, everyone who can should also get vaccinated to mitigate the severity of the symptoms if they do catch the virus.
With that said, there’s still one Craighead County school board yet to meet, so I hope Westside’s board will make the right choice this upcoming Tuesday and vote for a mask mandate as well.
As for Valley View, I am still quite irked that their board voted against such a requirement a few weeks back, a decision so asinine that it shouldn’t be surprising that the school is having to use two AMI days to shut down. Brant Tosh, Lee Lane, Richard Rogers … you voted against the mandate, then never responded to those in your district asking why you voted that way. Given the explosion in numbers, will you do the right thing at the next meeting and vote for a mask requirement?
Steven Summers
Jonesboro
Commented