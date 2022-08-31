When the state Senate Ethics Committee was formed in 2018, I thought it would rarely meet. I was wrong.
The committee was created under the leadership of state Sen. Jim Hendren of Gravette, now an independent but then a Republican, after a series of financial crimes sent a number of legislators to jail or at least to court. The rules allowed senators to file ethics complaints against each other that first would be heard by the committee.
I thought it wouldn’t work because the Senate was still a relatively chummy place, and because senators need each other. The Senate is a club of 35 members where a senator’s prized bill can depend on one colleague’s vote in committee. Who would risk that vote to question another’s ethics?
The answer is, more senators than I expected. So far there have been at least four complaints.
The first by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, against Hendren was deemed to have no merit.
That was followed by complaints this year against two more senators by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, the Senate president pro tempore.
In those complaints, the Ethics Committee ruled that Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, improperly accepted a per diem payment of $155 above the $44,356 annual salary that legislators receive. Senators receive these payments for attending committee meetings or engaging in other legislative activities. They’re also reimbursed for mileage at a rate of 62.5 cents per mile.
Clark had come to Little Rock for a meeting but decided not to attend because he was sick, so he asked Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, to sign his name as if he’d been there. Johnson did so. He has maintained he thought Clark might have dropped in when Johnson had temporarily left for a doctor’s appointment, but senators believed otherwise.
The two senators were found guilty of ethics violations by the committee and then by the whole Senate and stripped of their ability to receive per diem for the rest of the year. They also lost their committee chairmanship and vice chairmanship positions.
Then in August, Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, repaid the state almost $3,000 for per diem payments she’d received for attending legislative meetings via Zoom. She’s paid $59 per diem because she lives within 50 miles of the Capitol. Senators in 2021 had adopted a rule that they would not be paid per diem for attending meetings remotely.
Flowers’ repayment happened after Clark had asked the Bureau of Legislative Research about her attendance records, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Mike Wickline. It turned out Garner also incorrectly had been paid per diem for attending meetings remotely. He also has agreed to reimburse the state.
The Senate Ethics Committee met in a closed door, private session last Friday about a complaint and was scheduled to meet again this Thursday. Clark refused comment when asked by Wickline about whether he had anything to do with it. In July, he told Wickline he would start being “a little meaner.”
The Senate is a lot less chummy place than it used to be. In 2014, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, then the Senate president pro tempore, told colleagues that despite the disagreements they would have, “When we leave here and gavel out, you will have 34 friends.” That’s not the case anymore, but they still can be professional – and contrary to what you might think, usually are.
I’ve sat through many committee meetings through the years, and there’s a lot of coming and going by lawmakers. I’m sure much of it is legitimate, like when they take a moment to huddle with each other, or discuss issues with a constituent, or talk to a reporter like me. But not all of it is, and if you’re paid to go to a meeting, you should attend most of it.
Perhaps it’s time to do away with per diem payments altogether. Just pay legislators a salary to do their jobs without giving them an incentive to come to Little Rock – or travel elsewhere – more than they must.
It might reduce the number of committee meetings at the Capitol. And apparently, it would reduce the number of Senate Ethics Committee complaints.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
