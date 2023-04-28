One of the most celebrated delicacies of the South was found almost by accident in the remote wetlands and marshes across the region. For generations, the mayhaw berry has been one of the most popular foods in the South.

The mayhaw, sometimes called the hawthorn, grows in wet soil and is found mostly along the edges of swamps, marshes, and bayous from East Texas to South Arkansas and Louisiana to Georgia. As these areas are not easily accessible, settlers entering South Arkansas in the early 1800s typically overlooked it at first. But by the mid-1800s, this had completely changed.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He is the proud father of six children. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.