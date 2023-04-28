One of the most celebrated delicacies of the South was found almost by accident in the remote wetlands and marshes across the region. For generations, the mayhaw berry has been one of the most popular foods in the South.
The mayhaw, sometimes called the hawthorn, grows in wet soil and is found mostly along the edges of swamps, marshes, and bayous from East Texas to South Arkansas and Louisiana to Georgia. As these areas are not easily accessible, settlers entering South Arkansas in the early 1800s typically overlooked it at first. But by the mid-1800s, this had completely changed.
Mayhaws are related to the apple and crabapple. The berry itself is small, round, usually no more than an inch wide, and usually ripens in late April and early May, giving it the name “mayhaw.” Its earlier ripening time compared to other local fruits added to its value to locals.
Because the mayhaw typically grows so close to bodies of water, thousands of the berries could be found in spring floating along and easy for anyone passing by in a small boat or raft to gather. As a result, early pioneer families would often head out to the waterways to collect as many mayhaws as possible to make into preserves and jellies.
In an era long before mass marketing and mass production of popular foodstuffs, making jellies and preserves at home became a favorite way for farm families to extend their food supplies, which were limited by the available growing season and the remote locations of their homesteads. Over time, many would experiment with different ways of making preserves and jellies. With the different fruits and berries available, literally hundreds of variations emerged. Some of these became popular recipes while others remained jealously guarded family secrets.
By the early 1900s, the reputation of the mayhaw had spread outside the South, and many restaurants and chefs noted their frustration at the often limited availability of the jelly. As the South grew steadily more urban after World War II, refrigeration and the rise of supermarkets started a change in eating habits and cooking traditions. By the later decades of the twentieth century, homemade jellies and preserves became more a product of budget-conscious families and hobbyists.
The natural habitat of the mayhaw has shrunk as housing and farming has claimed the flora along lakes and bayous. However, growers have discovered that the berry can grow well outside its soggy natural home, encouraging producers to expand cultivation efforts. In recent years, mayhaw enthusiasts have been finding new uses for the berry. The mayhaw can be used in butters, wine, syrups, brandy, sauces and ice cream.
Four cities across the South celebrate the mayhaw with annual festivals. Since 1992, El Dorado has had its own popular Mayhaw Festival, a two-day free event of music and mayhaw jelly held the first weekend of each May, sponsored by the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society.
The 31st Annual Mayhaw Festival is scheduled for May 6 at the Newton House Museum site just north of downtown El Dorado.
Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He is the proud father of six children. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.
