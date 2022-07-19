A Business Insider article from June lists 65 members of Congress who have violated laws intended to stop conflicts of interest and insider trading.

It’s not primarily a Democratic or Republican problem, it’s both. The list includes 33 Republicans and 32 Democrats who failed to properly report their financial trades required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 (the STOCK Act). The law says members of Congress have to quickly and publicly disclose stock trades made by them, their spouse, or a dependent child. It has to be reported “quickly” in government terms, you see, so that’s like 45 days – but still it’s just too hard for these elected officials to follow the law – especially when big bucks are involved.

Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.