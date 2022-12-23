Charles M. Schulz created a comic strip that captured the hearts of millions in the nearly 50 years that Peanuts ran in thousands of newspapers around the world. Schulz, an amiable and soft-spoken Minnesota native and World War II veteran, had been drawing the daily strip since 1950. Fifteen years later, he would be responsible for a Christmas story that has since become a cultural icon. But it was almost entirely by accident.

In April 1965, executives at the Coca-Cola Company contacted their advertising agency, McCann-Erickson in New York, and asked if there were any Christmas specials they could sponsor that winter, still months away. The ad agency immediately suggested an adaptation of Schulz’s Peanuts strip even though none had even been proposed and Schulz had not even thought of the idea.

