Methamphetamine remains the number one drug threat in Arkansas, with the northeastern part of the state experiencing the worst of it. Mexican cartels continue to flood the state with meth that is cheap and high potency. The drug has been problematic in the state since the 1980s, with no signs of slowing down.

In 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, Millennium Health, which provides drug testing services, reported that Arkansas leads the nation in the number of people testing positive for meth.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant.