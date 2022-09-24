Methamphetamine remains the number one drug threat in Arkansas, with the northeastern part of the state experiencing the worst of it. Mexican cartels continue to flood the state with meth that is cheap and high potency. The drug has been problematic in the state since the 1980s, with no signs of slowing down.
In 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, Millennium Health, which provides drug testing services, reported that Arkansas leads the nation in the number of people testing positive for meth.
“Methamphetamine is a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug that is highly addictive,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “The rehabilitation process is difficult because of the physical and psychological dependence meth creates.”
In 2022, the Arkansas Department of Human Services launched the ‘Me Over Meth’ prevention campaign focusing on the increased dangers associated with meth.
The most reoccurring problem is witnessing meth users take the drug along with other illicit substances like fentanyl, which increases the risk of overdose and death.
Overall, methamphetamine and fentanyl use in the state has doubled. Despite Arkansas leading the way in meth use, it has not become a unique issue for the state. Roughly two million people in the United States use meth in any given year.
The combination of opioids and meth was behind an increase in overdose deaths in 2020 because of the pandemic and an influx of fentanyl into the state.
During the pandemic, a program called ‘Together Arkansas’ was launched to help employers connect employees struggling with addiction to treatment and support resources.
In 2022, NaloxHome was launched in the state to provide the overdose reversal drug naloxone to hospital room emergency departments for distribution. In combination with National Drug Take Back Days, the state is doing what it can to combat this deadly problem.
Prevention and education remain the first line of defense as it helps save lives by keeping people informed about the dangers of methamphetamine and fentanyl. In addition, substance use treatment and adequate aftercare are critical.
Community access to drug rehabilitation programs is also vital. According to SAMHSA, there are over 120 drug rehab programs in the state. Treating meth or opioid addiction requires detox, residential care, and aftercare support.
However, some barriers prevent people from getting the treatment they need—affordable treatment and coverage with Medicaid or private health insurance. Over 40 percent of Arkansas residents have insurance through an employer, and 23 percent have Medicaid.
Finally, stigma is another barrier preventing people from accessing help; whether it is judgment coming from family or friends, it stops people in their tracks from seeking adequate drug rehab.
Post-pandemic, these drug problems have been becoming increasingly worse, especially with fatal and non-fatal overdose deaths. Communities must come together to support prevention, treatment, and aftercare to fight back.
Additionally, local and state law enforcement are doing what they can and making some progress. Still, with the rapid growth of social media, drug dealers have the best way to get their products to anyone and everyone. Awareness is crucial and does help prevent future drug addictions from taking hold.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.