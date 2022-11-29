The mid-term elections are done. Some observations.
The library defunders got the library millage cut in half. This will save me about 7 cents daily. But the cost?
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 8:24 am
The mid-term elections are done. Some observations.
The library defunders got the library millage cut in half. This will save me about 7 cents daily. But the cost?
To those who voted to cut library funding in half and think the library can continue serving the residents of Craighead County at the current level, I have a challenge. Cut your income in half, live off your savings for a couple of years, and when your savings are depleted, live off half your current income. I don’t expect anyone will take my challenge. They know the result.
In a misguided attempt to punish the library for book selection, book placement, and exhibits, library defunders only succeeded in hurting people. They hurt their next door neighbor, the kids down the street, and the elderly couple in the county. They hurt them because one day soon they will go to the library and the service will not be there. If you don’t believe me, then take my challenge.
The Republicans take control of the House in January. They will investigate Hunter Biden and Hilary Clinton, but since they don’t care about the people killed and the 120 police officers hospitalized on January 6, they will not investigate Trumps involvement in the January 6 attack.
The Democrats have partial control of the Senate. Partial because of the filibuster. Republicans will filibuster all Biden attempts regarding the economy, crime, inflation, and gas prices.
The Democrats control the White House. This is because Republicans don’t have the votes to override a Presidential veto.
Republicans control the Supreme Court. We no longer have a Supreme Court; we have a Republican Court.
Women’s rights were on the ballot in five states. Women’s rights prevailed in all 5 states. Sanders and her cohorts in the Arkansas legislature want women in Arkansas to “know your role” and “do what you’re told”. They want women to cook, clean, have babies, and let local politicians decide about their health care.
I am glad to see Lisa Murkowski won her Senate seat. She is one of the few Republican Senators with any common sense.
Democrats across America are silently cheering because Trump is running again. Republicans across America are moaning and groaning for the same reason. Both sides know Trump is on a losing streak.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
